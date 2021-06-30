2022 iPad Air Refresh Could Launch with OLED Display

A new report claims that Apple will launch the 5th gen. iPad Air refresh in 2022 with an OLED display. The next-gen. iPad Air will feature a 10.86-inch OLED panel that “stacks organic material and inorganic material in alternative layers to protect the organic material from water and oxygen.”

Following the 5th gen. iPad Air launch with OLED display in 2022, Apple plans to launch its two new iPad models with an OLED display in 2023. The company will switch to a flexible OLED panel in 2023, possibly with LTPO support, which could help it support 120Hz ProMotion technology.

The report does not explicitly state Apple launching the iPad Air with OLED display, but the 10.86-inch display size closely matches the display size of the current gen. iPad Air.

Apple last updated the iPad Air in 2020 with a completely new design, a bigger 10.8-inch display, smaller bezels, A14 Bionic chip, and a Touch ID scanner that’s integrated into the power button. At $599, the iPad Air sits right between the base 10.2-inch iPad and the more expensive and powerful M1 iPad Pro lineup.

Rumors of Apple switching to an OLED display on its iPad lineup have circulated for a few years now. This year, Apple launched the 2021 iPad Pro lineup with a mini-LED display that offers deeper contrast levels and higher peak brightness. However, the display is available exclusively on the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro still using a regular LCD panel.

A recent report also suggested that Apple is looking to further increase the display size on its iPad lineup, though the design changes are still under consideration.