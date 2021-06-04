2022 iPad Pro to Reportedly Feature MagSafe-based Wireless Charging and Glass Back

Apple is working on a redesign for the iPad Pro lineup, which it could launch as early as 2022. The redesigned iPad Pro would feature a glass back and wireless charging. For comparison, the current iPad Pro lineup was redesigned in 2018 and features an aluminum enclosure.

Apple already uses glass backs on its iPhone lineup, so this change on the iPad Pro lineup would be on similar lines. The glass back would also allow Apple to add wireless charging, which is something Apple is working on as well. Additionally, the company is also planning to add reverse wireless charging to the iPad, so that it can wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, or other devices.

The new iPad Pro is still in the early stages of development, and there’s a possibility that Apple could change its plans before its launch next year.

While wireless charging has become a common feature in smartphones, the technology has not made its way inside tablets. That’s because tablets are too large to be comfortably placed on a wireless charger. It would be interesting to see how Apple implements wireless charging on the 2022 iPad Pro and whether it places the magnetic charging coil at the center of the device or not.

The Bloomberg report also states that Apple will be launching a redesigned iPad mini later this year. The new iPad mini will have smaller screen bezels, with Apple also planning to do away with the Touch ID-based Home button. Instead of Face ID, Apple will likely embed the Touch ID scanner on the device’s power button, similar to the redesigned iPad Air.

Apple is also testing a slimmer design for its entry-level iPad, which should also be refreshed towards the end of this year.