2022 iPhone SE to Feature 5G and Faster Processor

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the company will launch an upgraded iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. He believes the two key major highlights of the 2022 iPhone SE will be 5G support and a faster processor.

Rumors have indicated that Apple could integrate the Touch ID scanner on the 2022 iPhone SE. However, Kuo says the next iPhone SE will feature the same design as the existing iPhone SE lineup. A major iPhone SE design overhaul is seemingly scheduled for 2023, with Apple switching to a punch-hole display.

If Apple adds 5G connectivity to the 2022 iPhone SE, it could possibly be the smallest and most compact 5G smartphone in the market. The iPhone 12 mini is currently the smallest and compact flagship smartphone with 5G support in the market.

Kuo does not mention in his note if Apple will switch to a dual-camera set up on the 2021 iPhone SE lineup or continue to use a single 12MP rear camera.

Adding 5G connectivity to the 2022 iPhone SE could lead to a substantial increase in the bills of material for Apple. The company could offset this by adding sub-6GHz 5G support to the 2022 iPhone SE and skip on mmWave support.

In the same investor note, Kuo also claimed that Apple would add under-display Touch ID to the 2022 iPhones. The company is purportedly also planning to reduce the price tag of the 6.7-inch model next year.