Kuo: 2022 iPhones to Feature Under-Display Touch ID, Lower Price Tag for 6.7-inch Model

Popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has reported that 2022 iPhones will feature an under-display Touch ID scanner. The analyst also claims that Apple will ditch the ‘mini’ 5.4-inch model next year, and the company will launch two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch models next year.



Building on his previous claims, Kuo has once again reiterated that Apple won’t launch a 5.4-inch iPhone mini next year. The move comes after disappointing iPhone 12 mini sales. Although iPhone 13 mini is still expected this year, Apple is set to focus only on 6+ inches iPhone models going forward.

Under Display Touch ID Scanner

Revealing more about the 2022 iPhones, Kuo claims that there will be three key attractions on the next year’s iPhone. The first, and the primary one, being the under-display Touch ID sensor. Kuo says that Apple has finally managed to match the expectation of the under-display fingerprint scanner, and the 2022 iPhone will feature the first under-screen scanners. They are expected to use “Apple’s own technology.”

Lower Price Tag for 6.7-inch 2022 iPhone Model

After scrapping the mini variant, Apple will introduce a new lower-priced 6.7-inch iPhone model next year. Currently, Apple offers iPhone 12 in three display sizes: 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7 inches. Moving forward, Apple is expected to offer iPhones in only 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants.

Kuo says that the price for the non-Pro Max 6.7-inch model is expected to be under $900. Currently, 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,100.

48MP Camera Sensor on Pro Models

In the investor note, Kuo has also said that higher-end Pro models are expected to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor. Apple currently uses only 12MP sensors across all of its cameras – the main wide sensor, telephoto, the ultra-wide one. With the 2022 iPhone Pro models, Apple is expected to switch to a higher resolution 48MP sensor for Pro models.

Previous reports have also claimed that 2022 iPhones will ditch the notch for a punch-hole camera. However, today’s investor note doesn’t provide any details on that front.

Are you excited about the 2021 iPhone 13, or iPhone 12s, lineup? Or would you wait for the next year’s iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!