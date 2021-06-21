AirPods and AirPods Pro Discounted to Their Lowest-Ever Price on Amazon for Prime Day

Looking to buy the AirPods or AirPods Pro? The wireless earbuds are available for their lowest-ever prices on Amazon for Prime Day.

AirPods

The regular AirPods with the wired charging case are available for $119 on Amazon for Prime Day. The earbuds usually retail for $119, so this is a $40 discount off their retail price.

As for the AirPods with the wireless charging case, it is available for $149 after a $50 discount. Given the AirPods 2 should launch in the second half of this year, the current deal makes for a pretty good buy.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation is available for its lowest-ever price of just $189.99 on Amazon for Prime Day. The earbuds usually retail for $249, so this is a $60 discount off their retail price.

The AirPods Pro is not due for a refresh until next year, so this is a pretty great deal on an excellent pair of earbuds.

Apart from AirPods, Amazon has discounted plenty of other Apple products for Prime Day. Some of the M1 MacBook models have been discounted to their lowest-ever prices, while selected iPad models are also seeing discounts of up to $100.

