Amazon Prime Day 2021 Happening On June 21-22

Amazon today announced that it would be hosting Prime Day on June 21-22 this year. The company will be heavily discounting products from Samsung, Levi’s, and other companies during Prime Day, with the discounts available exclusively for Prime members.

In its announcement, Amazon claims it will offer “over 2 million deals” across various categories as a part of Prime Day. Over a million deals will be from small and medium-sized businesses.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, and we’re excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items, or small business collections,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “Since we launched Prime Day in 2015, it’s delivered great new ways to shop, gift, watch movies and TV, and even dance, and we’re excited to carry on that tradition.”

Amazon had to delay its Prime Day last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the situation under control in the US, UK, and other markets, the company has gone back to its usual timeframe for holding Prime Day this year.

You should expect heavy discounts on various Amazon products for Prime Day, including Echo smart home speakers and Ring products. Other popular consumer items like TVs, headphones, music systems, etc., should also be heavily discounted during the shopping event.