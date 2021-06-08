Amazon, Reddit, and Other Major Websites are Currently Down

It’s not only you. Major websites including Amazon, Reddit, eBay, Twitch, Twitter, and even Spotify are down right now. Some users are also complaining of Google experiencing some issues.

A quick check of Down Detector shows many websites experiencing issues. The issue seems to be related to Fastly CDN servers, although nothing concrete is known as of now. The problem was first reported on June 8th at 09:58 UTC and continues to persist as of 10:40 UTC.

Several websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, CNN, The Guardian, The New York Times, the BBC, and the Financial Times sites are experiencing issues.

If you are also experiencing issues while surfing these websites, there’s not much you can do except wait for Fastly to resolve the issue. We’ll update this post as and when the services resume.

