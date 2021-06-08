Apple Releases Firmware Update 3E756 for AirPods Max

Apple today released a firmware update for its top-of-the-line AirPods Max. The new firmware update 3E756 is the third time Apple has updated the AirPods Max after its launch in December 2020.

Apple last updated its AirPods Max in March to the firmware version 3C39. Like its other AirPods update, Apple hasn’t provided a changelog on what the new firmware version of AirPods Max brings. Apple had said that it will bring Lossless Audio (via lightning port) support to AirPods Max, and perhaps the new 3E756 update brings its support. However, there’s no concrete evidence of the Lossless Audio on AirPods Max yet.

The firmware on AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max get updated automatically. Here is how you can check the current firmware version of your AirPods Max.

Step 1: Open the Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Tap on General, and then About.

Step 3: Search for your AirPods Max in the list.

Step 4: Check the firmware version listed next to it.

Previous updates for AirPods Max have included fixes for the Smart Case battery drain and sloppy connection fixes.

If you’re AirPods Max haven’t been updated to the latest version, currently, there’s no way of updating your AirPods Max manually. However, you can try this method: connect your AirPods Max to your iPhone, plug in your iPhone, and leave the two of them close to each other overnight. Your AirPods Max might get updated overnight.

Have you received the new firmware on your headphones? If yes, have you noticed any other changes? Do let us know in the comments section below.