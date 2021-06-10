Apple Will Release Beta AirPods Pro Firmware to Developers

According to the Apple Developer website, the company is planning to start a Developer Beta Program for AirPods Pro firmware. This beta program will allow developers to test features and fixes before a firmware update is shipped to the public.

Apple already has a beta program in place for its iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. And now, the company is looking to start a beta testing program for AirPods. The firmware beta testing program will only be limited to AirPods Pro, for now. However, the company might expand it to other AirPods in the future, though there’s no word on that yet.

“Pre-release ‌AirPods Pro‌ firmware for Apple Developer Program members will be available at a future date. This will allow development of features on iOS and macOS for AirPods as well as enable new features, including Conversation Boost (beam forming) and Ambient Noise Reduction (noise suppressor).”

Apple will start the AirPods Pro Developer Beta Program sometime this year. Initially, the test would be focused on testing features like Conversation Boost and Ambient Noise Reduction, which Apple announced at WWDC 2021 keynote earlier this week.

Currently, Apple directly releases the AirPods firmware update after internal testing. Just earlier this week, the company rolled out a firmware update for its AirPods Max.

With the start of a Developer Beta Program, we might also see a dedicated Software Update section for AirPods. Currently, there’s no way of updating AirPods manually. AirPods get updated automatically when they’re placed near an iPhone for a long period of time.

It is unclear how Apple plans to start the beta program for AirPods Pro firmware. The company might release a beta testing profile for AirPods Pro to test the features, just like it does for iOS and iPadOS updates.