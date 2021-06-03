Apple Releases Firmware Update 1A276D for AirTag

Apple today released a firmware update for its newly introduced AirTags. The new firmware update 1A276D is the first time Apple has updated the AirTags, nearly a month after its launch.

AirTags have been received fairly well. The new tracking device from Apple has been a subject of testing — like tracking a package and tracking a stolen bike — which it passed pretty well. However, there have been some privacy concerns with the device.

Apple addressed those issues by introducing new privacy features today. The new feature changes the unknowing tracking beep sound from ‘random’ time to an 8-14 hour window, as well as lets Android users gain information about lost AirTag. The new updates are a part of the 1A276D firmware update. Initially, AirPods shipped with software version 1.0.225.

How to Check AirTag Firmware Version

To check the AirTag firmware you’re currently on, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Find My app on your iPhone.

Step 2: In the Items tab, choose your AirTag.

Step 3: Tap the name of your AirTag to reveal its serial number and firmware version.

If you’re AirTag hasn’t been updated to the latest version, currently, there’s no way of updating your AirTags manually. AirTags, just like AirPods, update automatically.

However, you can try this method: connect your AirTag to your iPhone, plug in your iPhone, and leave the two of them close to each other overnight. Your AirTag might get updated overnight.

Have you received the new firmware on your AirTag? If yes, have you noticed any other changes? Do let us know in the comments section below.