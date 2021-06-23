Apple Releases Minor New Firmware Update for AirTag

Earlier this month, Apple released 1.0.276 firmware for AirTag. Now the company has released a revision to the update with 1A276b build number.

The new AirTag 1.0.276 firmware comes with a build number of 1A287b as opposed to the earlier 1A276d. As the firmware version has not changed, the update will not appear on the Find My app. Furthermore, you will also not get to know when the AirTag is updated. AirTag update automatically when connected with iPhone, and there is no provision to force update. That said, you can place AirTag out of the range and bring it back within the range. A fresh connection could help initiate the update process.

Apple released the AirTag 1.0.276 update to address some privacy concerns. The unknown AirTag beep sound frequency changed from ‘random’ time to an 8-14 hour window. Apple also announced a new app that helps Android users with information about lost AirTag.

How to Check AirTag Firmware Version

Step 1: Open Find My app.

Step 2: Tap on the Items tab and select AirTag.

Step 3: Tap on the AirTag icon to learn about the serial number and firmware version.

AirTag Privacy Concerns

Ever since Apple has introduced AirTag, it has caused a lot of privacy concerns. The company has worked towards clearing some misconceptions and has added new privacy-centric features to the AirTag. It cannot be used as a spying device as the person will get an alert for an unknown AirTag. Once released, the Android app will alert users of unknown AirTag in the vicinity.

Privacy advocates are worried that an abuser can use AirTag to keep track of victims. Apple executive has already clarified that AirTag is meant to track lost items and not pets or kids.

Did you notice any changes or new features on your AirTag? Let us know in the comments below.