Apple Asks Developers Whether They’ll Attend an In-Person WWDC in Future

After hosting virtual WWDC for the second time, Apple has begun asking developers whether they would be interested in attending an in-person WWDC in the future.

Apple shifted to online-only WWDC last year with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The new format has enabled Apple to pre-record the opening keynote and developer sessions. The new format is loved by many and has given us a look at Apple Park like never before.

With the new digital format, Apple has been able to pack in more stuff, like more demos in the keynote, and more developer sessions. With things starting to settle, Apple has started asking developers whether they would be interested in attending an in-person WWDC in the future. A snippet at the end of Apple’s WWDC 2021 survey includes a question that says:

“How likely would you be to attend an in-person conference after experiencing an all-online event?”

Apple is looking at the possibility of shiting the online events to physical events. The company is expected to announce a new category of products, its first AR/VR headset, later this year. It seems that Apple is interested in getting an idea of how many people would like to attend an in-person event.

What are your thoughts on Apple shifting to physical WWDC event? Do you prefer the online-only format? Or would you like to go back to the way it was before 2020? Let us know in the comments section below!