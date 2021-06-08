Kuo: Apple to Introduce Augmented Reality Headset in Q2 2022

Just a day after the WWDC 2021 keynote, Ming Chi-Kuo has stated that Apple will introduce its first-ever Augmented Reality headset in Q2 2022. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the launch of the Apple AR Headset will be a crucial ‘stepping stone’ towards Apple Glasses development.

A Digitimes report in 2020 suggested that Apple would introduce Augmented Reality headset in 2022. Popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has now suggested that the device would be announced in the second quarter of 2022. Kuo refers to the Augmented Reality Headset as HMD or Head Mounted Unit.

“We predict that Apple will launch AR HMD devices in 2Q22. The device will provide a video see-through AR experience, so the lens is also needed, and Genius is also a key supplier. We believe that Largan can’t currently design and produce lenses for HMD. If Largan wants to enter the lens market for HMD, it will be in 2023 at the earliest.”

The headset is expected to have 15 cameras and would be priced around $1,000. Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to weigh around 200-300 grams. The first headset will be focused on delivering AR and VR experience, while the next-generation Apple Glass headset will focus more on AR applications. Apple is expected to use Sony micro-OLED displays for its mixed reality headset.

Apple is also expected to announce its Mixed Reality headset in 2021. Many analysts and leakers believed that Apple would launch the device during the WWDC 2021 event. However, neither did Apple announce the mixed reality headset nor the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The Mixed Reality headset is now expected to be announced at a special event later this year. Are you looking forward to Apple entering the mixed reality and augmented reality space? What features do you expect from Apple’s AR and MR devices? Let us know in the comments section below!