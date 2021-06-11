Leaker Claims Apple Will Introduce New Beats Studio Buds on July 21st

According to popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser, the company will introduce its highly-anticipated Beats Studio Buds on July 21, 2021.

Beats Studio Buds were first spotted in the iOS 14.6 Release Candidate build. Since then, we’ve seen some real-life images of the yet-to-be-released earphones, and the Buds being worn by several sports stars in the United States. Jon Prosser now claims that Apple will introduce Beats Studio Buds on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Apple won’t hold an event for the device’s release and the Buds are expected to be introduced via a press release. In the report, Jon also claims that the design of the Beats Studio Buds will be fairly close to the unreleased AirPods Pro 2.

Beats Studio Buds are expected to feature an in-ear design. According to the leaked animations, the buds will directly go into the ears of the user, much like in-ear earbuds from companies like Samsung and Google. The Buds are expected to be available in three colors: black, white, and red.

Beats Studio Buds will be accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case, in the same color as the buds. Moreover, they are said to feature an ‘Apple chip’ for instant pairing feature and “Hey, Siri.” Beats Studio Buds will also feature Noise Cancellation, according to the reports. There’s no word on support for Spatial Audio or Lossless Audio yet.