Check Out Apple’s 2021 Design Award Finalists Here

Every year, Apple awards app developers with the ‘Design Award’ at its WWDC event. Since there’s no physical WWDC 2021 event this year, Apple will be announcing the winners of the 2021 Design Awards on June 10th via a virtual event. These are the apps that have made it to the final round.

This year’s Design Awards feature apps from six categories including inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation. The company will be hosting a stream on the Apple Developer app and Apple Developer website on June 10 at 2:00 PM PT where it will announce the winners.

These are the apps competing for the award:

Inclusivity

1Password

A Monster’s Expedition

Alba

HoloVista

Me: A Kid’s Diary by Tinybop

Voice Dream Reader

Delight and Fun

Little Opheus

Pok Pok Playroom

Poolside FM

RakugakiAR

South of the Circle

Wonderbox

Interaction

Bird Alone

CARROT Weather

Craft

Nova

Spr!ng

Wonderbox

Social Impact

Alba

Attentat 1942

Be My Eyes

Brief

If Found…

Klima

Visuals and Graphics

Beyond a Steel Sky

Genshin Impact

LittleOrpheus

Loona

Mission to Mars AR

(Not Boring) Weather

Innovation

Bird Alone

Blind Drive

LoL: Wild Rift

Museum Alive

NaadSadhana

Universe

All the above apps and games make use of various technologies from Apple including ARKit, Spatial audio, haptics, Metal engine, and more to deliver an immersive and superior experience.

Do you use any of the apps and games mentioned above regularly on your iPhone or iPad? Which app do you think will win the award from each category? Let us know in the comments section below!