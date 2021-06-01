Check Out Apple’s 2021 Design Award Finalists Here

Every year, Apple awards app developers with the ‘Design Award’ at its WWDC event. Since there’s no physical WWDC 2021 event this year, Apple will be announcing the winners of the 2021 Design Awards on June 10th via a virtual event. These are the apps that have made it to the final round.
This year’s Design Awards feature apps from six categories including inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation. The company will be hosting a stream on the Apple Developer app and Apple Developer website on June 10 at 2:00 PM PT where it will announce the winners.
These are the apps competing for the award:
Inclusivity
- 1Password
- A Monster’s Expedition
- Alba
- HoloVista
- Me: A Kid’s Diary by Tinybop
- Voice Dream Reader
Delight and Fun
- Little Opheus
- Pok Pok Playroom
- Poolside FM
- RakugakiAR
- South of the Circle
- Wonderbox
Interaction
- Bird Alone
- CARROT Weather
- Craft
- Nova
- Spr!ng
- Wonderbox
Social Impact
- Alba
- Attentat 1942
- Be My Eyes
- Brief
- If Found…
- Klima
Visuals and Graphics
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Genshin Impact
- LittleOrpheus
- Loona
- Mission to Mars AR
- (Not Boring) Weather
Innovation
- Bird Alone
- Blind Drive
- LoL: Wild Rift
- Museum Alive
- NaadSadhana
- Universe
All the above apps and games make use of various technologies from Apple including ARKit, Spatial audio, haptics, Metal engine, and more to deliver an immersive and superior experience.
Do you use any of the apps and games mentioned above regularly on your iPhone or iPad? Which app do you think will win the award from each category? Let us know in the comments section below![Via Apple]