Apple Offering Free AirPods as a Part of 2021 Back to School Promotion

Apple has launched its Back to School promotion in the United States and Canada where it is offering a pair of free AirPods with selected Macs and iPads. The promotional offer is for students who can get the AirPods and up to 20% off on AppleCare+ depending on the iPad or Mac they buy.

If you buy a 24-inch M1 iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, M1 iPad Pro, or iPad Air from Apple, you will be eligible to get free AirPods. Remember you will be getting the AirPods for free on top of the education pricing. Additionally, if eligble, you will also get a 20% discount on AppleCare+ for your new Mac or iPad.

You can also upgrade your free AirPods to the AirPods Pro by paying an additional $90 at the time of checkout. Alternatively, you can get the AirPods with wireless charging case by paying $40 more.

Apple’s Back to School promotion offer is similar to last year where it had offered free AirPods on purchase of select Macs and iPads.

If you already own a pair of AirPods or don’t really need one, your best bet would be to check out Amazon if you are looking to buy a new Mac or iPad as you will find better deals there.