Apple Could Launch Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives claims that Apple will be launching the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021 next week. The analyst claims apart from its usual OS announcements, Apple will have a “few surprises” in store at the event.

Ives, however, claims the redesigned MacBook Pro will continue to be powered by Apple’s M1 chip.

Multiple reports have now detailed Apple’s upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro lineup. Apart from a thinner and lighter chassis, Apple is expected to do away with the Touch Bar. The 14-inch MacBook Pro model will be the successor to the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro and feature a bigger display with smaller bezels surrounding it.

Both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature an HDMI port, SD card slot, and USB-C ports for connectivity. Apple is also rumored to switch to a magnetic charging mechanism for these machines, just like its pre-2016 MacBook Pro models. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believe that Apple will be launching the redesigned MacBook Pro models later this year.

In his note, Ives also reiterates that the iPhone 13 lineup will come with 1TB of storage. He also believes that Apple will debut its AR glass “Apple Glasses” at WWDC 2022, with the Apple Car launching in 2024.

Our Take

Leaker Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple could announce a redesigned Mac mini at WWDC 2021. Given the semiconductor shortage worldwide, I am not too optimistic about Apple announcing redesigned Macs at its developer conference next week.