Apple Could Announce Major Updates to Safari, Health, Maps, iMessage at WWDC 2021

Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote is just days away now. The company is expected to announce updates to its operating systems including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12. A new leak ahead of the WWDC keynote claims that Apple will announce major updates to its Safar, Health, Maps, and iMessage apps.

Apple services and products have often been referred to as a “lock-in eco-system” or the “walled garden.” According to Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal, Apple is expected to announce more features coming to the apps including Safari and iMessage that could make these walls even higher.

Of course, next week at WWDC the walls will get even higher. I hear there are big updates coming to Safari, Health, Maps and iMessage at WWDC next week. — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) June 4, 2021

Last week, a report suggested that Apple will be adding a ‘food tracking’ feature to its Health app. The new feature could allow users to tell Siri what they’ve eaten, and quickly add the item to their log to keep their calories in check.

Moreover, after adding a plethora of features like Privacy Reports, Translations, and upgrades to ‘Sign in with Apple,’ the company is expected to add even more privacy features to its browser. iMessage has also been getting a slew of features over the course of the past few years, however, it’s also due for a major update.

iOS 15 is also expected to feature a redesigned Control Center and Lock Screen, further enhance its widgets implementation, improvements to the notification system, and more. Here is a roundup of the confirmed iOS 15 features based on leaks.

On the other hand, iPadOS 15 is also said to be getting major new features. After the announcement of the M1 iPad Pro, many Apple users felt that the core power of the new Apple Silicon is getting wasted due to iPadOS’ limitations. iPadOS 15 is expected to introduce a redesigned home screen with widgets support and further improve the multitasking experience. iPadOS 15 will also be released to the public alongside iOS 15 in September itself.

With WWDC just a few days away now, what are the announcements you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!