Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio Launching Soon in India

Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio started rolling out to users around the world last week. However, the feature isn’t available in India yet. Apple Support Twitter account has now confirmed that Apple Music Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio will be available in India soon.

After the feature started rolling out, some users in India got the Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos toggle in Apple Music settings. However, the feature was removed completely a day after the rollout. Apple Music India‘s website claims that the Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio will be released in the country ‘soon.’

We appreciate your interest. Dolby Atmos on Apple Music will be coming to India soon. Keep an eye out here: https://t.co/bY5ilVtW8w — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) June 9, 2021

Are you looking forward to using Apple Music Spatial Audio? Or have you tried it already? Let us know in the comments section below!