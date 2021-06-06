Apple Music Holding Special Spatial Audio Event After WWDC 2021 Keynote

Apple Music will be holding a special event right after the opening keynote of WWDC ends on June 7. This event is not on the WWDC 2021 schedule and is related to Spatial Audio.

Apple has already announced that it will be introducing lossless music streaming with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos to Apple Music in June. It is unclear what this special event from Apple will be about. Going by the banner, though, it looks like the event will focus on what Spatial Audio is and how it will make the music listening experience in Apple Music even better.

I don’t think anyone else has found this yet, so here it is: Apple Music Spatial Audio is going to be introduced at 12pm PT on June 7 (after the WWDC keynote)https://t.co/WSdMdSBTmn#AppleMusic #spatialaudio #WWDC21 — kenny (@kuromikenny) June 6, 2021

Before this special Apple Music event takes place on June 7 though, Apple will be hosting the opening keynote of WWDC 2021, where it would be announcing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and more. The opening keynote of WWDC 2021 is scheduled to take place on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

You can find the local start time of the WWDC keynote in your timezone here and the instructions to watch the WWDC 2021 opening keynote live here.