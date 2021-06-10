Apple Offering $75 Gift Card With iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in Canada

In a rare move, Apple has launched a new promotion in Canada where it is offering a $75 Apple Store gift card with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The offer lasts through June 28.

The offer is only applicable on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini and is not meant for the Pro iPhone 12 models. Any customer who purchases the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini in Canada through Apple’s online store, retail store, or the Apple Store app will be eligible to receive the $75 gift card. Purchases made through carrier financing are also eligible to receive a gift card.

So far, Apple seems to have launched this promotion only in Canada. It is unclear if the company will be expanding the promotion to the US and other key markets of the world. It is rare for Apple to offer such deals on iPhones and other Mac products through its official store. The company usually offers deals on its products during the Back to School season.

While this deal from Apple might sound good, make sure to check out other third-party retailers if you are looking to buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini as they are likely to offer an even better deal than Apple.

Remember that Apple has still not rolled out its unified gift card in Canada, so you’ll only be able to use the Apple Store gift card against hardware purchases from the Apple Store.

