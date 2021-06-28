Apple Starts Procuring iPhone 13 Components Ahead of Mass Production

With the iPhone 13 slated to enter into mass production soon, Apple has started procuring passive components for the devices from its suppliers.

The DigiTimes report claims that Cyntec, which supplies Apple with power chokes for iPhones, is expecting its revenue to grow by 25% YoY thanks to the strong demand for the iPhones in Q2 2021. The report further states that Cyntec will be securing more orders from Apple in the third quarter of this year as more new iPhone 13 models will support 5G mmWave this year.

Apple typically tends to launch new iPhones in September every year. Last year was an exception as the iPhone 12 launch was delayed and staggered due to supply-chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the situation has improved relatively and so Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in September only.

Photos of iPhone 13 dummy units reveal the 2021 iPhone lineup will look mostly the same as the iPhone 12 series with some minor changes. The iPhone 13 series will be thicker to accommodate larger batteries, which should help offer longer battery life. Internally, Apple is expected to use an A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 5nm+ node along with a faster 5G modem. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are rumored to feature a 120Hz OLED display, while the regular iPhone 13 models will feature a 60Hz display.