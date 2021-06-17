Apple Reduces AppleCare+ Pricing for M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

In a surprise move, Apple has reduced the prices of AppleCare+ for the M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in the United States.

AppleCare+ for the M1 MacBook Air previously cost $249, but Apple has now reduced its price to $199. The new price tag is also applicable for the Intel-based MacBook Air models as well, though Apple no longer officially sells one.

For the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has reduced the price to $249 from $269. That’s a slight reduction of just $20 but still makes the extended warranty package from the company cheaper than before. The AppleCare+ pricing for the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro remains the same at $269.

The lower AppleCare+ pricing is not just limited to the United States but also available in other countries.

Earlier this year, Apple allowed users to extend AppleCare+ coverage for their Mac for an indefinite period of time.

AppleCare+ extends the warranty of your MacBook by two additional years. In addition, as a part of the extended warranty, Apple will cover two cases of accidental damages every year.

The lower pricing is only available for the AppleCare+ purchase plan. The service fee of $99 for screen damage or $299 for other damages remains the same as before.

If you recently purchased AppleCare+ for your M1 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, you can contact Apple to get a refund.