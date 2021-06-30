Apple Reportedly Sold 100 Million iPhone 12 Units in Seven Months

The iPhone 12 series launched during a pandemic. However, the lineup has turned out to be a massive success for the company, with a new report stating Apple managed to ship over 100 million iPhone 12 units within seven months of its launch.

For comparison, the iPhone 11 took nine months to ship 100 million units. The super-cycle came despite the pandemic and Apple launching the iPhone 12 lineup a bit later than usual.

Apple saw a similar demand for its iPhones when it launched the iPhone 6 series in September 2014. Back then, the demand was driven by the large screens of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The company took nearly seven months to ship 100 million units of the iPhone 6 series as well.

This time around, the addition of 5G and OLED displays attracted consumers and led to an iPhone 12 upgrade super-cycle.

There has also been a change in consumer preferences, with 29% of the customers going for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For comparison, 25% of customers went for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This has allowed Apple to garner 22 percent more revenue than the iPhone 11 series in the first seven months of its launch and also pushed the ASP (Average Selling Price) to an all-time high for the company.

The majority of the iPhone 12 Pro Max sales came from the US, which accounted for 40 percent of the total sales until April. Aggressive carrier promotions have also helped the iPhone 12 Pro Max remain the highest selling smartphone in the US since December 2020 despite its starting price tag of $1,099.