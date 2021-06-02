Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.5.1, Downgrading from iOS 14.6 No Longer Possible

After releasing iOS 14.6 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5.1. This means it is no longer possible to downgrade your iPhone back to iOS 14.5.1 from iOS 14.6.

Apple previously used to continue signing an older build of iOS for a couple of weeks after releasing a new version. However, in recent times, the company seems to have reduced the signing window to just one week.

iOS 14.5.1 was a minor bug-fixing update that patched some WebKit security flaws. The update was not without its own set of issues, though. Several iPhone users complained of excessive battery drain on iOS 14.5.1, which continues to remain an issue on iOS 14.6.

iOS 14.6 does bring some new features to the table, including Apple Card Family, Apple Music Lossless support, improved AirTag experience, and more.

Most of the users tend to downgrade their iPhones to jailbreak them. Sadly, there’s no jailbreak tool for iOS 14.3+. There’s Unc0ver and Taurine jailbreak, but they only support iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. Checkra1n has been updated to jailbreak iOS 14.5, but it only supports selected older iPhones.

Given that WWDC is less than a week away now, where Apple is scheduled to unveil iOS 15, it is unlikely that we will see an iOS 14.3 – iOS 14.6 jailbreak now.

Have you installed iOS 14.6 on your iPhone? Are you still looking forward to jailbreaking your iPhone running iOS 14.5? Let us know in the comments section below!