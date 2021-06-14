Apple Releases Three New Summer Themed Silicone Cases for iPhone 12

Apple today released three new summer-themed silicone cases for iPhone 12. The new colors are appropriately named sunflower, cloud blue, and electric orange. All three cases are available for all four variants of iPhone 12, including mini, standard iPhone 12, Pro, and Pro Max.

All three cases are MagSafe compatible. This means that the new summer color cases from Apple attach to MagSafe accessories including MagSafe charger and wallet. This new case collection joins Apple’s Spring collection which was released back in April 2021.

Surprisingly, Apple hasn’t released the matching summer color-themed bands for Apple Watch. The company introduced Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch last month. However, these might be the last official case release for these devices. The company isn’t expected to release any new case for iPhone 12 till it releases iPhone 13 later in September.

The cases are priced at $49 each and are available for delivery starting this Wednesday.

➤ Buy Now – Apple Summer Colored iPhone 12 Cases

Are you looking forward to the new summer case collection from Apple for the iPhone 12 series? Drop a comment and let us know!