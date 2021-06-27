Apple Reportedly Testing iPad Designs With Bigger Displays

Apple is currently testing iPad designs with even larger displays. Currently, the company offers the iPad Pro with a maximum screen size of 12.9-inches.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveals in the first installment of the Power On newsletter that even if Apple decides to go ahead with the bigger screen size, the change is at least a “couple of years down the road.” The changes are not yet final, with Apple still mulling if it should go with a bigger display or not.

Gurman speculates that a larger display on the iPad will further blur the line between iPads and MacBook lineup. The bigger screen will help with multitasking on the iPad, though.

Over the years, Apple has slowly increased the display sizes of iPads across the entire lineup. The original iPad was available with a display size of 9.7-inch before Apple first increased it to 10.5-inch and then to 11-inch.

Apple is rumored to be working on a new design language for the 2022 iPad Pro lineup. As a part of the redesign, the company will switch to a glass back on its 2022 iPad Pros. Additionally, it is also considering adding MagSafe-based wireless charging and reverse wireless charging to its iPad lineup next year.

Apple is also rumored to launch a redesigned iPad mini later this year with smaller bezels surrounding its display. The company also plans to do away with the Touch ID-based Home button and integrate it into the power button, similar to the 2020 iPad Air.