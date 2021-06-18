Apple Chip Supplier TSMC Preparing for 3nm Processor Production

Apple’s primary chip supplier TSMC is already preparing for the production of 3nm chips, according to a report by DigiTimes.

TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is the sole supplier of Apple M-series and A-series chips. All the design, development, and optimization of the chips, like A14 Bionic, is done by the Cupertino-based giant. Apple then handovers the chip to TSMC, which then mass produces it for the iPhone.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, TSMC is already preparing for the production of 3nm chipsets.

“TSMC has claimed its N3 technology will be the world’s most advanced technology when it begins volume production in the second half of 2022. Relying on the proven FinFET transistor architecture for the best performance, power efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, N3 will offer up to 15% speed gain or consume up to 30% less power than N5, and provide up to 70% logic density gain.”

3nm chips, although excites us a lot, are still years away. Apple is currently developing 4nm chips for its M2 MacBook lineup. TSMC is expected to start the mass production of 4nm chips for Apple in the second half of 2021.

Current-gen Apple devices, like iPhone 12 and M1 MacBook Air, are equipped with 5nm chipsets. The upcoming iPhone 13 is said to feature an enhanced 5nm chip, and TSMC is said to be on schedule for the A15 chipset production. Apple’s 5nm processors are light years ahead of the competition, and with TSMC preparing for even smaller node chips, the gap is expected to widen even further.

