Apple TV+ Trial Period Reducing to Three Months From July 1

Ever since Apple launched Apple TV+ in November 2019, it has been offering a one-year free trial of the streaming service to anyone who purchases a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. Almost 1.5 years later, Apple will finally put an end to this promotion and reduce the free trial period to 3 months starting July 1.

When Apple TV+ first launched in 2019, it barely had any good content to attract new subscribers. Apple did not license content from other studios to expand the content library of its streaming service. 1.5 years later, the story is different as a slew of original Apple-produced shows are available on Apple TV+, with many of them like “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” being critically acclaimed as well.

Apple had previously extended the one-year free trial of Apple TV+ through February 2021 for consumers who had first activated their subscription in November 2019.

So, beginning July 1, Apple will reduce the free trial period of Apple TV+ to three months, down from one year. Once the trial period is over, you will have to pay $4.99/month for the service in the US. This includes family sharing, which makes an Apple TV+ subscription far cheaper than Netflix, Prime Video, and other streaming services out there.

Apple will release the second season of “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” later this year, so the move comes right before that. The new seasons of these shows should tempt a lot of Apple TV+ viewers to finally start paying for the streaming service.