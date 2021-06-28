Apple Watch Series 7 Could Offer Better Battery Life, Feature Display With Narrower Bezels

Apple could be giving the Apple Watch lineup its biggest design refresh since its launch this year. A report claims that apart from a smaller double-sided S7 chip, Apple will also debut a new design language with the Apple Watch Series 7.

As a part of the design refresh, Apple will uses narrower display bezels on the Apple Watch Series 7. Other changes coming to the Apple Watch Series 7 include support for Ultra-Wideband technology and a bigger battery. The Economic Daily News report reiterates what Bloomberg said in a report from earlier this month.

Contrary to rumors, there will not be any new health sensors in the next Apple Watch. Instead, Apple will take advantage of the bigger battery and other improvements to offer longer battery life on the Apple Watch Series 7.

The longer battery life should be useful since the Apple Watch currently lasts for about 18 hours on a single charge. With Always-On Display and other features enabled, the battery life drops even further. While the bigger battery is unlikely to allow the Apple Watch to offer 3-4 days of battery life on a single charge, it should still bring about a decent improvement. Apple has been claiming the same 18-hour battery life on Apple Watch since it debuted the first model, so an improvement here is long overdue.

Apple is working on new health sensors for the Apple Watch, including a non-invasive blood sugar sensor and body temperature sensors. However, they are not yet ready, and Apple will only add new health sensors to the Apple Watch in 2022.

Apple is also working on the “explorer” or “adventure” version of the Apple Watch, though it is slated to debut in 2022. This Apple Watch model will have a rugged casing and will be meant for rugged use like hiking, rock climbing, and other such sports.