Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Thinner Display Bezels, U1 Chip, Faster Chip

A new report from Bloomberg indicates that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will feature thinner display bezels and a faster processor. There were rumors of Apple debuting a new health sensor with the Apple Watch Series 7 this year, but it looks like that will not happen.

The report states that Apple will be primarily making some display-related changes on the Apple Watch Series 7. Apart from thinner bezels, Apple will also debut a new lamination technique for the display to bring it closer to the cover glass. This should help reduce reflectivity and give the feeling of the display floating on the watch’s body.

Other changes are mostly going to be internal and include a faster processor and U1 Ultra-Wideband connectivity. The U1 chip should allow the Apple Watch Series 7 to act as a digital car key and offer better Find My integration. The report also indicates that Apple will only launch an Apple Watch SE successor in 2022.

As for rumors about new health sensors, Apple did consider adding a new body temperature sensor, but that’s seemingly not coming this year. Instead, Apple will add it to the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022. Rumors also indicated that Apple was working on a new non-invasive blood sugar sensor for the Apple Watch. Contrary to rumors, though, the report claims the sensor and its technology are unlikely to be ready for a few more years.

Apple was also working on an “explorer” or “adventure” version of the Apple Watch for this year, but it has now pushed its launch back to 2022.