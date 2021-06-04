Report: Apple Working on an AirPower-Like Wireless Charging Mat

Alongside the iPhone X in 2017, Apple also announced the AirPower, which could charge multiple Apple devices simultaneously. After numerous delays, though, the company canceled AirPower entirely due to overheating and development issues. However, Apple has not given up working on a wireless charger.

A Bloomberg report states that Apple is working on a charging mat that could simultaneously charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. There’s no clarity on how long the product has been under development and how close it is to a public launch.

Apart from a charging mat, Apple is also testing alternative inductive wireless charging technologies that work over a longer distance. However, the company is years away from launching any such product for the public.

Since AirPower’s announcement, a number of multi-device chargers have hit the market that promise to charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. They all do have their own set of limitations, though, and are extremely expensive as well.

This is not the first time a report has claimed that Apple is working on an AirPower-like wireless charger. A report last year claimed that Apple restarted the development on AirPower, and it is looking to re-engineer the coils to help better dissipate the heat. It is unclear when this new AirPower that’s under development will make its public debut.