Apple Could be Working on ‘homeOS’ For Smart Home Devices

Ahead of Apple’s WWDC developer conference next week, a new job listing from the company has been found with “homeOS” mention. Apple does not have any such operating system, but the naming suggests the company could be working on an OS for its smart home devices.

Apple does tend to announce new operating systems at WWDC. The company previously announced iPadOS 13 in 2019 as a successor to iOS 12 for iPads. Apple may be taking its smart home efforts more seriously, and homeOS could just be a step in that direction. Reports have suggested that Apple is working on a smart display with a built-in speaker, similar to Google and Amazon offerings.

The listing was first spotted by iOS developer Javier Lacort:

Are you passionate about Music? The Apple Music team is looking for stellar software engineers to create awesome listening experiences for our over 1 billion active users. Our team enjoys a tremendous impact — we are one of the first applications on every new Apple platform, and our app is often featured in Keynotes and in marketing materials. The experiences you enable are sure to be tweeted and blogged about all over the internet. You’ll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide.

The job listing does not directly relate to homeOS, though. The listing is from the Apple Music team, which inadvertently mentions homeOS multiple times.

If Apple is indeed working on homeOS, the company could announce the new OS at WWDC next week.