WWDC 2021 Roundup: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, Major Safari Improvements, More

Apple announced iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, new HomeKit features, and macOS Monterey at WWDC 2021. In addition, apple also announced new FaceTime features and cross-platform compatibility. As Apple concludes its biggest software event this year, let us take a look at each of the announcements and new things they have to offer.

iOS 15 gets redesigned notifications, Live Text, Spotlight Improvements and much more

iOS 15 seems to have a lot going for it. The latest iOS gets FaceTime improvements, including spatial audio, ambient noise isolation, new portrait mode, and an option to generate FaceTime links. In addition, FaceTime calls will now be available for Android and Windows users via a web browser. On the UI front, iOS 15 touts redesigned notifications and a new Focus mode. Other iOS 15 features include Live Text, Spotlight Improvements, new Wallet features, Siri offline access, and much more.

AirPods now gets a new accessibility feature called “Conversation Booster.” It is designed to help people who have hearing problems with the help of voice zoom and ambient noise reduction. The earbuds can now access and readout important notifications. It is very easy to lose AirPods due to their small size. AirPods now gets proximity view and separation alert, making it easy to locate.

Apple introduced a redesigned home screen experience with widgets on iOS 14. The feature is now extended to iPadOS 15 with a new 4×4 widget size. On the multitasking front, you can now run apps in Split views via the new multitasking bar. The translate app has finally made it to iPad with system-wide translations. Thanks to machine learning-based voice recognition, Siri can now work offline.

Apple has focussed on mental health with watchOS 8. It gets a new mindfulness app that helps you breathe right. Another helpful feature is Sleeping Respiratory Rate. The metric evaluates users’ respiratory rate when asleep with the help of an accelerometer. watchOS 8 touts dynamic portrait Watch Face and Photos.

Apple is known for offering superlative privacy features. The Mail Privacy Protection hides your IP address, location, and also your IP address from websites. Aditionally, Siri now offers an offline mode that is not only convenient but also more secure.

HomeKit update now lets you open house doors with iPhone or Apple Watch. Furthermore, you will get an alert whenever a package is dropped at your doorstep. While in multi-camera view, HomeKit offers a button to control accessories. Starting now, Siri will be available for third-party devices. The newly announced iCloud+ offers free unlimited storage for HomeKit security cameras.

macOS 13 Monterey boasts of Universal Control that allows you to work on Mac and iPad seamlessly. In other words, users can access the workflow on both the devices from where you last left off. Furthermore, the Safari browser finally gets Tab Groups and a new tab layout. In addition, Apple has announced that the Shortcuts app will soon replace Automator on Mac.