Beats Studio Buds with ANC, Transparency Mode Announced For $150

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Apple today officially introduced new Beats Studio Buds. The new truly wireless earphones from Beats feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Modes. Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in the US and Canada for $149.99.

Beats Studio Buds pack in a lot of features for its price. The earphones from Beats offer a stemless design — as opposed to Apple’s AirPods. Beats claim a battery life of up to 5 hours with ANC turned on, 8 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with the battery of the charging case included. Here are all the features of the Beats Studio Buds you need to know about.

Beats Studio Buds Features

Design

Beats Studio Buds come with a stemless design, meaning the earbuds go directly into your ears. They’re quite compact and lightweight, with each earbud coming in at around 5 grams. Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats and Apple Music, claims that “Studio Buds is the tiniest, most subtle form factor to date, yet keeps Beats’ promise of delivering an immersive sound experience in a beautiful design.” Beats packages three silicone ear tips in the box to help the user get a snug fit.

Since there’s no stem like AirPods, Beats Studio Buds do not feature touch playback controls. Instead, Beats has added a button to control the playback on both of the buds. You can press the button once for play/pause, twice to skip forward, and three times to skip back.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

Beats Studio Buds feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. ANC, just like on AirPods Pro, block the unnecessary noise in your surrounding so you can enjoy the sound of the music. On the other hand, Transparency Mode increases the external sounds. You can enable the Transparency Mode when you want to have a quick conversation with someone without needing to take out the Studio Buds from your ears.

With a long press of the button, you can cycle between ANC ON, Transparency Mode, and ANC OFF.

No W1 or H1 Chip

Unfortunately, Beats Studio Buds neither come with Apple’s H1 nor W1 chip. So there’s no full integration with Find My Network. There’s also no automatic iCloud syncing of the Buds from your iPhone to other Apple devices as well as automatic device switching.

Instead, the Studio Buds come with Beats’ proprietary chipset for quick pairing and connectivity.

“Its powerful, balanced sound is driven by the proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver, which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround. Coupled with a two-chamber acoustic design, Studio Buds achieves outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curve so you hear every note.”

Spatial Audio, Support for “Hey, Siri”

On a positive note, Studio Buds come with support for Apple’s latest Spatial Audio technology. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos brings immersive 3D sound to thousands of songs on Apple Music. Thanks to the Buds’ proprietary chipset, there’s also support for the “Hey, Siri” feature.

To ensure AirPods-level call and ANC quality, Beats Studio Buds feature six different microphones with dedicated microphones on both earbuds.

Battery Life and IP Rating

Beats Studio Buds come with a USB Type-C charging port. The company says the buds can last 5 hours with ANC turned on and 8 hours with turned off. Coupled with the case’s battery, the buds can go up to 24 hours of battery life. Moreover, the Studio Buds feature an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Beats Studio Buds are available to purchase in red, black, and white colors. They’re available to order online in the US and Canada right now. They’ll be available to order offline from June 24th.

➤ Buy Now – Beats Studio Buds