Amazon’s Prime Day sale is less than a week away, but there are already plenty of deals live that you can take advantage of right now. Why wait until Prime Day when you can get the product you want at a discounted price right now?

Amazon’s Prime Day is scheduled for June 21-22, a few weeks earlier than usual. Nonetheless, just like every year, expect Amazon to offer hefty discounts on its Echo devices, TVs, consoles, and more during its Prime Day sales. Some of the Prime Day deals are already live, which you can find below.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Amazon Halo

The Amazon Halo wellness band has been discounted by $30 to $69.99 ahead of Prime Day. You are also getting six months of Halo membership for free as a part of the deal.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen

The 4th gen. Amazon Echo has been discounted by $24.99 to $74.99 for Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The 1st gen. Echo Show 5 is available for$59.99 after being discounted by $20 from its original price of $79.99.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The 1st gen. Amazon Echo Show 8 has been discounted by $20 to $89.99, down from its original price of $109.99 ahead of Prime Day.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is already seeing some pretty sweet discounts on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. The base 256GB model has been discounted by a modest $50 to $949. However, it’s the 512GB variant with an 8-core GPU that has dropped to its lowest ever price of $1,149 after a $100 discount.

M1 MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Pro has also been discounted to its lowest-ever prices on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. You can get the base 256GB model for $1,149 after a $149 discount. The 512GB model sees an even bigger $200 discount to $1,299.

M1 Mac Mini

The M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM is available at a discount of $70-$100 depending on the variant you buy. The 256GB model is discounted by $70, while the 512GB storage option sees a higher $100 discount.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The top of the line 16-inch MacBook Pro is available with a $300 discount on Amazon. While not the lowest, this is among the best deals you will find for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Post the $300 discount, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB storage space and 8-core Intel Core i9 processor can be had for $2,499.

Insignia 55-inch TV

The Insignia 55-inch 4K LED Smart Fire TV has been discounted by $150 to just $349.99. At this price point, this model is hard to beat in terms of the value it offers.

Insignia 50-inch TV

The Insignia 50-inch 4K TV has been discounted by $80 to $299.99 for Prime Day. This is the 2020 model with Fire TV baked into it.

We will continue updating this post with more deals ahead of Prime Day 2021, so keep checking it at regular intervals.