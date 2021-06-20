The Best Prime Day 2021 Deals You Should Not Miss

Amazon’s Prime Day is here, which means you are going to find plenty of deals on TVs, headphones, Bluetooth headsets, and Amazon’s own hardware products. Check out the best Prime Day 2021 deals that you should not miss.
While Amazon will have millions of products discounted for Prime Day, you will get the best deals on the company’s own set of Echo and Kindle devices along with some other popular consumer electronics products like TVs and headphones.
Remember that you must have an Amazon Prime membership to get the discounts mentioned below. You will find the best Prime Day deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and other Apple accessories here.
Best Prime Day 2021 Deals on Amazon Echo and Fire TV
- The Amazon Halo wellness band has been discounted by $30 to $69.99 for Prime Day. You’ll also get six months of Halo membership for free as a part of the deal – Deal
- The two-pack 4th gen Amazon Echo Dot is discounted by $50 for Prime Day 2021 – Deal
- The Amazon Luna Controller is available with a 30% discount on Prime Day – Deal
- The 4th gen. Amazon Echo has been discounted by $24.99 to $74.99 for Prime Day – Deal
- The 1st gen. Echo Show 5 is available for $44.99 after being discounted by $35 from its original price of $79.99 – Deal
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Remote for $39.99 ($10 off) – Deal
Prime Day Deals on TVs
There are some pretty great discounts on TVs for Prime Day 2021.
- 24-inch Insignia Smart Fire TV for $99.99 ($70 off) – Deal
- 43-inch 1080p Toshiba Smart Fire TV for $199.99 ($100 off) – Deal
- 43-inch Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $219.99 ($100 off) – Deal
- 42-inch Insignia 1080p Smart Fire TV for $199.99 ($90 off) – Deal
- 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV from Toshiba for $309.99 ($120 off) – Deal
- 55-inch 4K UHD Toshiba Smart Fire TV for $359.99 ($120 off) – Deal
- 55-inch Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV for $349.99 ($80 off) – Deal
- 55-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart LED Fire TV for $349.99 ($150 off) – Deal
- 65-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $449.99 ($180 off) – Deal
- 70-inch Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV for $529.99 ($170 off) – Deal
Prime Day Deals on PS4 Games
- Ghost of Tsushima for PS4 for $39.88 ($20 off) – Deal
- Assassin’s Creed Vallhalla for PS4, Free PS5 Digital Upgrade Included for $29.99 ($30 off) – Deal
- Spider-Man Game of The Year Edition for PS4 for $29.49 ($10 off) – Deal
- Resident Evil Village PS4 Edition for $49.99 ($10 off) – Deal
- Madden NFL 21 for PS4 for $19 ($10 off) – Deal
Prime Day Deals on Xbox Games
- Resident Evil Village for Xbox Series X for $49.99 ($10 off) – Deal
- Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition for $24.99 ($5 off) – Deal
- Just Dance for Xbox Series X/S for $30 ($20 off) – Deal
- Watch Dogs Legion for Xbox One for $19.99 ($40 off) – Deal
- Marvel’s Avengers for Xbox One for $24.99 ($15 off) – Deal
- It Takes Two for Xbox One for $29.99 ($10 off) – Deal
Prime Day Deals on Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones for $298 ($51 off) – Deal
- Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones for $205 ($100 off) – Deal
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC headphones with Alexa for $249 ($100 off) – Deal
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds for $99.99 ($50 off) – Deal
- JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds for $69.95 ($40 off) – Deal
- Bose Sports Earbuds for $159 ($20 off) – Deal
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds with Apple H1 chip for $169.95 ($30 off) – Deal
Got any other great Prime Day deal that’s not mentioned above? Drop a comment and do share it with our readers!