Best Prime Day Deals on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, and Apple Accessories

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on Jun 20, 2021 in Deals, Featured
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Prime Day is here, which means Amazon is offering some sweet deals on many products, including various Apple devices. If you are looking to buy a new iMac, Mac mini, MacBook, or AirPods, check out the best Prime Day 2021 deals below. Some of the Apple products have dropped to their lowest-ever price making the deal worth a look.

Best Prime Day Deals on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, and Apple Accessories

M1 MacBook Air

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the M1 MacBook Air. The base 256GB model has been discounted by a modest $50 to $949. However, it’s the 512GB variant with an 8-core GPU that has dropped to its lowest-ever price of $1,149 after a $100 discount.

Amazon [Deal]

m1 Mac

M1 MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Pro has also been discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the base 256GB model for $1,149 after a $149 discount. The 512GB model sees an even bigger $200 discount to $1,299.

Amazon [Deal]

M1 Mac Mini

The M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM is available at a discount of $70-$100 depending on the variant you buy. The 256GB model is discounted by $70, while the 512GB storage option sees a higher $100 discount and is available for $799.

Amazon [Deal]

16-inch MacBook Pro

The top of the line 16-inch MacBook Pro is available with a $300 discount on Amazon. While not the lowest, this is among the best deals you will find for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Post the $300 discount, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB storage space and 8-core Intel Core i9 processor can be had for $2,499.

Amazon [Deal]

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch 2020 Keyboard

iPad Pro

Selected variants of the 2021 M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro have been discounted by $100 on Amazon for Prime Day. You can only get the Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet with 256GB storage for $1,099 after the $100 discount.

Amazon [Deal]

iPad Air

The 10.9-inch iPad Air with A14 Bionic is available with a modest $60 discount on Amazon for Prime Day. The base model with Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB storage is down to $539 after the discount. The 256GB variant sees a slightly lower $50 discount.

Amazon [Deal]

AirPods

The regular AirPods with the wireless charging case have been discounted by $50 to $149.99 for Prime Day.

Amazon [Deal]

The regular AirPods sans the wireless charging case is available for $119 after a $40 discount, down from its original $159 price. Not the lowest, but still a pretty good deal on a pair of new AirPods.

Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Pro has been discounted by $60 to $189.99 for Prime Day. Again, not the lowest but still a pretty good deal.

Amazon [Deal]

iOS 12 AirPods Live Listen Featured

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro is discounted by just over $30 for Prime Day. You can get it for $266.69, down from its original price of $299. The model is compatible with both the third and fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Amazon [Deal]

Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Amazon has a renewed/refurbished Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th gen) with a discount of nearly $100. The model usually retails for $349, but you can get it for $256.45.

Amazon [Deal]

What Apple product do you plan to buy this Prime Day? Drop a comment and let us know!

We will continue updating this post with more deals on Apple products as we come across them.