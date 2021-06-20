Prime Day is here, which means Amazon is offering some sweet deals on many products, including various Apple devices. If you are looking to buy a new iMac, Mac mini, MacBook, or AirPods, check out the best Prime Day 2021 deals below. Some of the Apple products have dropped to their lowest-ever price making the deal worth a look.

Best Prime Day Deals on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, and Apple Accessories

M1 MacBook Air

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the M1 MacBook Air. The base 256GB model has been discounted by a modest $50 to $949. However, it’s the 512GB variant with an 8-core GPU that has dropped to its lowest-ever price of $1,149 after a $100 discount.

M1 MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Pro has also been discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the base 256GB model for $1,149 after a $149 discount. The 512GB model sees an even bigger $200 discount to $1,299.

M1 Mac Mini

The M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM is available at a discount of $70-$100 depending on the variant you buy. The 256GB model is discounted by $70, while the 512GB storage option sees a higher $100 discount and is available for $799.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The top of the line 16-inch MacBook Pro is available with a $300 discount on Amazon. While not the lowest, this is among the best deals you will find for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Post the $300 discount, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB storage space and 8-core Intel Core i9 processor can be had for $2,499.

iPad Pro

Selected variants of the 2021 M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro have been discounted by $100 on Amazon for Prime Day. You can only get the Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet with 256GB storage for $1,099 after the $100 discount.

iPad Air

The 10.9-inch iPad Air with A14 Bionic is available with a modest $60 discount on Amazon for Prime Day. The base model with Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB storage is down to $539 after the discount. The 256GB variant sees a slightly lower $50 discount.

AirPods

The regular AirPods with the wireless charging case have been discounted by $50 to $149.99 for Prime Day.

The regular AirPods sans the wireless charging case is available for $119 after a $40 discount, down from its original $159 price. Not the lowest, but still a pretty good deal on a pair of new AirPods.

AirPods Pro has been discounted by $60 to $189.99 for Prime Day. Again, not the lowest but still a pretty good deal.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro is discounted by just over $30 for Prime Day. You can get it for $266.69, down from its original price of $299. The model is compatible with both the third and fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Amazon has a renewed/refurbished Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th gen) with a discount of nearly $100. The model usually retails for $349, but you can get it for $256.45.

What Apple product do you plan to buy this Prime Day? Drop a comment and let us know!

We will continue updating this post with more deals on Apple products as we come across them.