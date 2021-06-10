Craig Federighi Talks New iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Features in FaceTime Interviews

Apple announced iOS 15 earlier this week with a bunch load of features. Ever wondered what goes behind developing these features at Apple? Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, did a few interviews with YouTubers talking about the new features in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey.

Craig dialed up a FaceTime call to the YouTubers talking about features like SharePlay, FaceTime links, and more. In a call with Andru Edwards, Craig said all of these features were being developed before. “We have so many ideas that come up over time, over years. And then there comes a moment when we can suddenly connect them all in a meaningful way and they’re right for the moment, and we go for it. This year was one of those,” said Federighi.

When asked about the favorite new iOS 15 feature, Craig said that “It’s probably SharePlay.” Craig goes onto explaining that he so wanted to use the feature with his friends and family, but wasn’t able to since iOS 15 has not been released. He said that he had difficulty in watching movies and TV shows with his friends, and everybody would go like “3,2,1, play” which isn’t required anymore.

In an interview with French YouTuber TheiCollection, Craig talked about macOS Monterey’s new Universal Control feature. Craig said that Apple is thrilled to introduce a new feature that requires “zero setup.” “It was a fun one to put together,” he added.

