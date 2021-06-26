Deal: Check Out These Amazing Deals on M1 Macs, iPad Air, and AirPods

Looking to buy a new Mac or iPad? Amazon has some pretty sweet discounts on various Macs and iPads this weekend that you should check out.

Amazon heavily discounted Apple’s MacBook lineup for Prime Day. While the company’s mega sale event might be over, it is still offering some great discounts on the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and the iPad lineup.

Mac mini

The M1 Mac mini with 256GB storage usually retails for $699. Amazon, however, is offering a $100 discount on it, bringing its price down to $599. The total discount will be automatically applied during checkout. The 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant also sees a decent $70 discount to $829. The M1 Mac mini already offers plenty of bang for the buck, and this discount from Amazon further sweetens that deal.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is discounted to $899 on Amazon, down by $100 from its regular price of $999. The 512GB variant sees an even better $149 discount which means you can get it for just $1,100.

M1 MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Pro has also been discounted to $1,149 after a $100 discount. The 512GB model sees a slightly better $149 discount that brings its price to $1,349.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The top of the line 16-inch MacBook Pro is available with a $250 discount. This means you can get the machine with 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, and an 8-core Core i9 processor for just $2,549 instead of $2,799. Not the lowest, but still a decent deal. The 512GB variant is currently not available with any discount.

iPad Air

The 2020 iPad Ait with a 10.9-inch display and 64GB storage is down to its lowest-ever price of $539 on Amazon. That’s a sweet $60 discount on its retail price of $599. The 256GB storage variant sees a bigger $50 discount, which means you can get it for just $699.

2020 10.2-inch iPad

The 2020 10.2-inch iPad is available for $299 after a $30 discount. This is as good a discount you are going to get on this iPad model.

AirPods

The 2nd gen. AirPods with the wireless charging case can be purchased for $159.98 after a $40 discount. Not the best, but still a good deal.

AirPods Pro

The massively popular AirPods Pro is available for $197 on Amazon after a $52 discount off its retail price of $249.

If you find any other deal on Apple products that’s worth adding above, drop a comment and let us know about it!