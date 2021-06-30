Despite Complaints, Apple Still Wants Its Employees to Return to Office

An internal memo from Tim Cook revealed that Apple was asking its employees to return to work starting September 2021. However, many employees opposed the move as Apple was not giving them an option to completely remotely, as some of the other tech giants. Now, in another internal memo, Apple has made it clear that it won’t be backing down from its hybrid work model.

Apple is requiring that its employees return to work from the office for at least three days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. In the new memo, Apple’s SVP of retail and people, Deirdre O’Brien says that “in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future.” He says that all the incredible products that Apple has launched over the last year were built upon years of hard work that was only possible with in-person collaboration.

O’Brien makes it clear that Apple has very limited fully remote positions which require executive approval. Apple is extremely protective of its upcoming products and services. Employees working remotely could allow for some of its product details to leak or fall into the wrong hands, which is perhaps why Apple is also insisting on employees coming to the office regularly.

Apple’s approach is very different from the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other major tech giants. Twitter is allowing its employees to work remotely