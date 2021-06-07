Download iOS 15 Wallpapers for iPhone

Apple unveiled iOS 15 alongside iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 during the WWDC 2021 virtual event today. After the event wrapped up, Apple released the first beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the developers, which means that iOS 15 wallpapers are now available to download.

Every year, Apple refreshes the wallpaper on its iPhone and iPad with the new version of iOS and iPadOS. This year too, Apple released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 with beautiful yet-simplistic backgrounds. If you’ve seen the WWDC 2021 keynote, you must be feeling the itch to download iOS 15 backgrounds and set them as the wallpaper on your iPhone. Well, you can now do that as iOS 15 wallpapers are being uploaded on the internet.

Just like last year’s iOS 14 wallpapers, this year’s iOS 15 wallpapers are also available in two versions. One with a narrower aspect ratio, which is meant for bezel-less iPhones such as the iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The other version is for iPhones with Touch ID home button and bezels, which include iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s. All of the wallpapers are available in Dark and Light mode, so you can complement the theme that you like.

Apple would most certainly add more wallpapers to the operating system by the time it releases the Gold Master version of its smartphone operating system.

Download iOS 15 Wallpaper Here

Liked the above wallpapers? You can download all the iOS 15 backgrounds from the link given below.

➤ Download

What are your thoughts on iOS 15 wallpapers? Do you think Apple did a better job of designing wallpapers when compared to iOS 14 wallpapers? Let us know in the comments section below.