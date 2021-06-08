Download macOS 12 Monterey Wallpapers for Mac and PC

Apple announced macOS 12 Monterey along with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at its WWDC 2021 event. The new version of macOS brings Universal Control, redesigned Safari, and more to the Mac. Apple has also released the first beta of macOS 12 Monterey to the developers, which means that macOS Monterey wallpapers are now available to download.

Apple adds new backgrounds and wallpaper to the macOS every year. This year too, Apple released macOS Monterey with beautiful yet-simplistic backgrounds. If you’ve seen the WWDC 2021 keynote, you must be feeling the itch to download macOS 12 backgrounds and set them as the wallpaper on your Mac or Desktop. Well, you can now do that as macOS 12 wallpapers are being uploaded on the internet.

If you are looking for wallpapers from the latest version of iOS, you can download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 wallpapers here.

Unfortunately, there are only two wallpapers available right now. Apple would most certainly add more wallpapers to the operating system by the time it releases the Gold Master version of its Mac operating system. We have added a macOS 12 Monterey Dynamic Wallpaper (HEIC Format) to the folder as well. So you can use it and set it to change the wallpaper’s theme throughout the day.

Both the images are of 6016 x 6016 6K resolution, it’s everything covered. This means the macOS Monterey wallpaper can be set without the issue of pixels being stretched, regardless of you having a Pro XDR Display or a 2015 MacBook Air. You can even set these wallpapers as backgrounds on your iPhone.

Download macOS 12 Monterey Wallpaper Here

Liked the above wallpapers? You can download all the macOS Monterey backgrounds from the link given below.

➤ Download

What are your thoughts on macOS Monterey wallpapers? Do you think Apple did a better job of designing wallpapers when compared to macOS Big Sur wallpapers? Let us know in the comments section below.