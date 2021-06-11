Download Tenorshare UltData to Recover Disappeared Contacts from iPhone

Apple’s iPhone banks on simplicity and the ‘It just works’ motto to drive major sales. The company relies on iCloud backup to securely store contacts, files, messages, passwords, media, and more among devices. However, there can be times when you lose those precious contacts, messages, or media. Among them, iPhone contacts disappearing is one of the common problems on iOS.

Don’t worry though, using UltData by Tenorshare, you can easily recover those disappeared contacts on the device. Before we show you how to recover them, first, let’s learn about the possible factors behind contacts vanishing from the iPhone.

Possible Reasons for Contacts Disappeared from iPhone

You accidentally deleted a contact

A failed jailbreak attempt

Physical damage to the iPhone

Restoring an old backup

Syncing error with iTunes

You changed a password on the email you used to sync contacts with

A malware attack

What Is UltData and Why Should You Download It

UltData is an all-in-one data recovery solution to bring back deleted photos, videos, contacts, messages, iMessages, notes, call logs, and more. UltData isn’t limited to recovering deleted items on the iPhone. The software is packed with useful features. It is available for Windows and Mac.

UltData shines when it comes to bringing back your iPhone to life from various iOS problems such as device stuck at white Apple logo, Black screen, locked, broken screen, water damage, system crash, and other annoying problems. The software claims to deliver the highest recovery rate in the industry.

You can also restore lost app data from social platforms such as WhatsApp, Kik, WeChat, and Viber. With that out of our way, let’s talk about how to recover disappeared contacts from iPhone.

Recover Disappeared Contacts from iPhone

Follow the step-by-step guide to recover disappeared contacts from iPhone using UltData by Tenorshare.

Step 1: Download and install UltData for Mac or Windows using the link below.

➤ Download – UltData

Step 2: After a successful installation, open the app.

Step 3: Connect the iPhone to the computer and wait for the software to detect it.

Step 4: Select Recover Data from iOS Devices menu.

Step 5: You will see a list of System and Third-Party app data that you can restore using the UltData software.

Step 6: Select Contacts and hit the Scan button at the bottom to let the software run a scan on the device to look for the lost data.

Step 7: After the scan is complete, you will see a list of both available and deleted contact on the iPhone. Select the contacts that you like to recover and then click on Recover at the bottom to save those contacts to your computer.

Now go ahead, add those contacts to your iPhone. As we mentioned above, UltData isn’t limited to recovering contacts only. Using the steps above, you can recover media files, messages, call history, Safari History, Safari Bookmarks, and more. Let’s take a look at other functions of the software.

Recover Data from Backup

We all know how cumbersome the iTunes experience is on Windows. If you want to recover data from a backed-up iTunes file, use UltData instead of Apple’s official solution. The software is smart enough to find the backup file on the device and it will selectively restore the data without any problems.

Recover Data from iCloud

Do you have the iPhone data backed up in the iCloud storage? UltData will let you recover data from iCloud as well. Open the app, select Recover Data from iCloud.

The software will ask you to authenticate a user with an ID and password. UltData will dig up the backup file and offer you to restore the data on the iPhone.

Fix iOS System

If you are stuck on the Apple logo, recovery mode loop, black screen, or continuous boot loop, UltData can troubleshoot it without any data loss. We appreciate how UltData has built-in detailed tutorials on how to fix those common iOS fixes using the software.

Backup and Restore Social App

UltData offers social app backup as well. Using UltData, users can backup and restore WhatsApp, Line, Viber, and WeChat data without any issue. This is a boon for WhatsApp users as the world’s biggest social media platform doesn’t support multi-device sync.

UltData is also an ideal solution for those who want to stay away from paid iCloud subscription.

Price and Availability

UltData is available for both Windows and Mac. It supports macOS 10.10 or later and Windows 7 or later. 1-year license costs $49.95 and the lifetime license will set you back by $59.95.

Go ahead, download UltData on desktop or Mac and start recovering your disappeared contacts on the iPhone. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite function from the UltData in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. These posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.