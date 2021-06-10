Facebook Messenger for iPhone Gets New Themes, QR Code Payment, and Quick Reply Bar

Facebook has added three new themes to Facebook Messenger. The new themes are aimed at boosting your Messenger experience. Apart from themes, Messenger gets a quick reply bar that helps you engage with content from family and friends. In addition, paying your friends is now easier with new QR codes and payment links. In other words, you can send or receive money from anyone, even if you are not friends on Facebook.

All Messenger users in the US will get the payment feature. There is no need to download and install a separate app. However, you have to enable the feature from settings. Simply head over to Messenger settings and select “Facebook Pay.” Once done, you can share the payment link with friends to receive payment. Furthermore, the sender can also scan your QR code to send money.

The Quick Reply Bar is specifically designed to help you reply to media content. Next time your friends an adorable picture of their cat, you can directly respond using the Quick Reply Bar. This way, you don’t have to open the Messenger app to send a response. Instead, users can tap on the photos and punch in response.

Facebook has added new ways to personalize your Messenger experience. The new themes let you transform the background and add some colors to the conversation. The new features are rolling out to Messenger users in the US starting today. In addition, Facebook has added the following themes to Messenger and Instagram.

Olivia Rodrigo: To help fans celebrate the launch of Olivia’s new album, Sour, we released a whimsical chat theme featuring Olivia’s signature face stickers — perfect for sharing your favorite songs off the new album.

World Oceans Day: Keep your conversations afloat with the new World Oceans Day chat theme, which not only lets you virtually explore the world's oceans but also promote sustainability and the importance of keeping our oceans clean for future generations.

F9: Fast & Furious fans, buckle up and prepare for an adrenaline rush with the new F9 chat theme. It's the Fast Saga's 20th anniversary, so time to lock in for a Fast & Furious movie marathon in preparation for the newest story in the series!

