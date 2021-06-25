Google Fi VPN Service Now Available to iPhone Subscribers

Google Fi is finally rolling out its VPN service for iPhone subscribers. Google’s MVNO has long offered a VPN as a part of the Fi network, but it has only been available to Android users until now. Once you update to the latest Fi companion app on your iPhone, you will be able to enjoy Fi’s VPN service on your iPhone.

To enable Google Fi VPN service on your iPhone, open the Fi companion app and navigate to Account -> Phone Settings -> Privacy & security. Google has just started the rollout, so the VPN service might not show up on your iPhone immediately. The company says the rollout will take a few weeks to complete.

Starting today, we're expanding our built-in VPN to iPhone®. 🔐 With the Fi VPN, you get a private online connection and more protection from hackers included on all plans. Learn more → https://t.co/TABM9FSYFB pic.twitter.com/WVfTlcpTRO — Google Fi (@googlefi) June 24, 2021

Google’s Fi VPN service is available in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, US, US Minor Outlying Islands, and the Virgin Islands.

Using a VPN, you can mask your IP address and location from websites and services. While there are several VPN apps and services available for iPhones, the good ones are all paid. So, Google Fi offering a free VPN service to its subscribers is definitely a welcome addition.

The Google Fi VPN service will be available to all Fi subscribers, irrespective of their plan.