Google Workspace Productivity Tools Are Now Free for Everyone

Google started making all of its services like Docs, Sheet, Chat, and others accessible everywhere. This was limited to only Google Workspace accounts, up until now. Starting today, Google is making its Workspace productivity tools free for everyone with a Google account.

The Workspace service makes it easier for you to access other Google services when you’re in another one. For example, say you’re writing a mail, and you’ve to attach a Google Sheet in the mail. What you’ll usually do is to open Google Sheet in another tab, turn on its sharing, copy the link and paste it into the mail body.

With Workspace service, you’ll get an option — generally on the sidebar — to directly open Sheets and attach it without the need of opening another tab. Workspace also introduces some nifty extra features, like smart suggestions in documents and the new “Spaces” chatrooms.

“You can create a secure collaboration space in Google Chat to keep everyone up-to-date, share ideas, and keep track of all your important info in one place, from videos and pictures of your last trip, to a Google Sheet of your family’s annual budget.”

To turn on Workspace for your account, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Gmail in the web browser.

Step 2: Click the gear icon next to your profile picture on the top right.

Step 3: Scroll down, Tap “Chat and Meet,” and then turn on Google Chat.

Step 4: Click “Save changes.”

Google is also introducing a new service called Google Workspace Individual. This service is aimed at small businesses and entrepreneurs who work alone or in very small organizations. This service provides these businesses with premium Workspace utilities like smart booking services, professional video meetings, personalized email marketing and much more.