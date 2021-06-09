Awesome iOS 15 Hidden Features That Will Turn You Into a Pro iPhone User

Apple officially announced iOS 15 at WWDC. The next generation of iOS is full of attention-grabbing features such as Focus mode, iCloud+, Privacy Report, Live Text, and more. The iOS 15 story doesn’t end here, though. Those flashy WWDC slides do miss out on small tweaks and some clever hidden features in iOS 15. Obviously, Apple can’t showcase every change during the presentation. So, we have compiled a list of some awesome iOS 15 hidden features that will turn you into an iPhone Pro.

We have already covered the best iOS 15 features, and in this post, we will focus on lesser-known and hidden iOS 15 features coming to your iPhone later this year.

Secret and Hidden iOS 15 Features

1. Enable Widget Suggestions

iOS 14 introduced widgets support on the home screen in iOS 14. Apple is further building on that experience in iOS 15 by adding widget suggestions to the widget stack menu.

If you have multiple widgets stacked on top of each other, iOS 15 will offer a widget suggestion for the stack based on your usage and preference.

Simply long-press on the widget and select Edit Stack. Enable Widget Suggestions toggle from the following menu. In our couple of days of testing iOS 15, we kept getting the Siri suggestion widget in the widget stack on the home screen.

2. Apply Wallpaper in Safari

Safari is getting a few UI makeover changes with iOS 15. Apart from now tab switcher, multi-tab, and pull to refresh, users can now add wallpaper of their choice or select from the built-in wallpaper collection to jazz up the browser look upfront.

Open Safari and scroll down to the bottom. Select Edit and enable Background Image toggle from the following menu. Either select a wallpaper from suggested options or add a new one from the Gallery using the + button.

3. Create Custom Focus Mode

Apple has debuted a new Focus mode in iOS 15 to let you separate your personal and work life in terms of apps and their notifications.

By default, Apple offers multiple Focus profiles such as Home, Work, Driving, etc., to choose from. One can also go ahead and create a custom focus profile based on their requirements.

Simply open the Control Center and long-press on Focus mode. Select + at the bottom and choose Custom from the following menu. Here, you can give the Focus profile a relevant name, icon, color, choose people and apps you want notifications from when the Focus is turned on, enable/disable Time-Sensitive notifications, and customize the home screen just for that specific Focus profile.

4. Smart List in Reminders

This one is one of our favorite additions in iOS 15. Reminders List is getting a new add-on called Smart List. And yes, it really is smart and delivers an ample amount of automation to play with.

While creating a list, you can turn it into a Smart list by setting up rules based on location, flag, priority, date, time, and priority. Only reminders containing the filters will be shown inside this Smart List.

We have created a Smart List for grocery items and added a set of Flag and medium Priority rules for the current month. Whenever we create a task or reminder contacting these elements, it will automatically be added to the grocery list in the Reminders app.

We can’t wait to see how users utilize it once iOS 15 launches later this year.

5. Drag and Drop Across Apps

This one is another hidden iOS 15 feature that’s useful in specific scenarios. Let’s say you are writing an email and you want to attach a picture from the Photos app.

Instead of adding the image from the Mail app, you can open the Photos app, long-press on the image, keep it in a floating position with one hand. Use another hand and open the multitasking menu, select the Mail app, and drop the image there to send in the email.

Using the drag and drop trick, one can also move text, weblinks, and videos from one app to another.

6. Check Image EXIF Details in Photos App

iOS 15 finally allows users to view image details such as location, time, size, and more from the Photos app.

Open the photo in the Photos app and tap on the ‘i‘ button at the bottom. In the screenshot below, we opened a photo that was sent on WhatsApp, and the image was captured by DJI Mini 2.

You can see from where the photo was saved, date, time, camera MP, resolution, image size, ISO, capture speed, aperture, and location attached to the photo. One can also manually adjust the date and time for the photo.

7. New Timer Picker Menu

Instead of endlessly scrolling in the time picker menu to select the specific time, you can now tap on it and add time using the number pad on the keyboard. It is one of those hidden iOS 15 features that has a big usability impact.

8. Enable iCloud Private Relay

Private Relay hides your IP address and Safari browsing activity from network providers and websites so that no one, including Apple, can see who you are or what sites you are visiting.

It is basically a stripped-down VPN service on offer. Private Relay is only available with paid iCloud plans. You can enable the options from Settings > Profile > iCloud > Private Relay menu.

9. Create Tab Groups in Safari

This hidden iOS 15 feature is copied straight from Microsoft’s Edge browser. Like Edge Collections, you can create a specific group containing web pages and give it a relevant name. It’s really useful during research and shopping on the web.

When multiple tabs are open, tap on the Tabs menu at the bottom and select the New Tab Group from x Tabs option. Give it a name, and you are all set to sync the group across all the devices running the Safari browser.

10. Access Spotlight from Lock Screen

Spotlight now uses intelligence to search photos by location, people, scenes, or objects. Using Live Text, Spotlight can also find text and handwriting in photos. Spotlight now offers web image search and all-new rich results for actors, musicians, TV shows, and movies.

Contacts search through Spotlight has also received a UI makeover. It now displays recent conversations, shared photos, and even their location if shared through Find My.

It’s only logical for Apple to allow users to access Spotlight from other places as well. With iOS 15, you can take advantage of Spotlight search from the lock screen. Use the same swipe-down gesture on the lock screen and start using the Spotlight search. This is one secret iOS 15 feature that’s bound to make your life easier on a daily basis.

The list above is just the tip of the iceberg. Apple has introduced over 50+ features and changes in iOS 15. Which is your favorite hidden iOS 15 feature from the list above? Sound off in the comments section below.