HomePod Is Now Out of Stock in Most Of US Apple Stores

In March this year, Apple finally discontinued HomePod as the company focusses on HomePod mini. Currently, the HomePod is out of stock for both in-store and pickup purchases across the US. It looks like it took Apple almost three months to get rid of HomePod stock.

A quick look at Apple’s online store tells that HomePod is not available for in-store or online purchases in Bay Area, New York, Los Angeles, and other major cities, including Houston. One of the exceptions seems to be the San Diego store that still has some HomePod stock left. Apple has sold HomePod stock at almost all retail locations. It is worth noting that only the White version was available while the Space Grey was sold off months ago.

Interestingly, HomePod is available in most of the stores outside of the US. It is also available for next-day delivery in countries like Australia. It is not clear whether HomePod is discontinued only in the US or even in the international market. One of the plausible reasons is that HomePod supplies in the US are over while the stocks have lasted in other countries. Not surprising, considering HomePod was not exactly a hot seller even in its prime days. Apple could have considered taking HomePod off the shelves and only sell online.

Last year Apple pulled the wraps from HomePod Mini. The newest HomePod mini is priced at $99 and offers nearly all the features found on the larger HomePod. Apple has a hard time selling the original HomePod as it was priced much higher than the competition and had a bumpy start. On the brighter side, Apple is rumored to be working on a new HomePod. Once launched, Apple will sell it alongside HomePod mini.