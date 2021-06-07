How to Install iOS 15 Beta For Free on iPhone Without Developer Account

Don’t have an Apple developer account? Worry not as you can still install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone. The process is even simpler without the developer account as your iPhone will directly get the iOS 15 OTA update via this method. Follow the guide below to know how you can install iOS 15 on your iPhone for free without a developer account.

Apple released the iOS 15 developer beta 1 right after the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 ended.

Apart from the iOS 15 IPSW files, Apple has also released the developer beta profile of the OS. Irrespective of whether you are a developer or not, once you install the iOS 15 beta profile on your iPhone, it will automatically get the OTA update. The only thing you need to do is get your hands on the iOS 15 beta profile.

Installing iOS 15 Beta on iPhone: Things to Know

Create a backup of your iPhone running iOS 14.6. However, it is strongly recommended that you do not restore this backup on your iPhone after updating it to iOS 15 due to compatibility reasons.

Do not use your iPhone as a daily driver with iOS 15 installed as you are going to run into compatibility and stability issues.

Once you install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone, you will get OTA updates for future beta releases as well.

The OTA update is going to be around 2-3GB or even higher in size so make sure you have access to a speedy Wi-Fi connection.

Ensure that your iPhone has at least 50% charge or put it on charge while downloading the OTA update.

All device data will remain intact, though it is always recommended to create a backup.

You can find a list of iPhones compatible with iOS 15 here.

How to Install iOS 15 Beta for Free Using Beta Profile

Step 1: Get your hands on the iOS 15 beta profile for iPhone from your friend or someone in your family who has access to the Developer Account. Alternatively, you can also find the beta profile easily on social media platforms. AirDrop the file to your iPhone or simply email the beta profile to yourself.

Step 2: Proceed to open the emailed iOS 15 beta profile link on your iPhone. You will be automatically redirected to iOS Beta Software Profile screen once the download is complete. Make sure to use Safari to download the file. If not, just open the Settings app and you should see the Profile Downloaded option. Tap on it.

Step 3: Go to Settings -> General -> Profile where you will see the iOS 15 beta profile. You will have to tap on Install three times before selecting the Reboot option. You must remove the iOS 14 beta profile from your iPhone first before you can install the iOS 15 beta profile.

Step 4: Once your iPhone reboots, head over to Settings -> General -> Software update. The iOS 15 developer beta OTA update should show up for download for your iPhone and you need to press the Download and Install button for the update to start. If not, wait for a few minutes and try again. If that still does not work, restart your iPhone again. Depending on the speed of your Wi-Fi connection, the installation process can take up to a couple of hours or even longer.

Once you install an iOS 15 beta on your iPhone, it will automatically receive all future beta OTA updates directly from Apple as well. Since iOS 15 is still under development and this is the first beta we are talking about, there are going to be plenty of bugs and issues. Ideally, you should report them to Apple so that they are fixed in the next beta or before the final release of the OS.

iOS 15 features a number of small little enhancements that help improve usability and the overall experience of using your iPhone. What are your favorite iOS 15 features? Drop a comment and let us know!